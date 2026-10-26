Zelensky: Kyiv has been awaiting Hegseth’s authorization for Patriot and NASAMS missiles for a month

Ukraine has been waiting for about a month for approval from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to receive missiles intended for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The issue was addressed during a meeting with Ukraine’s top defense and diplomatic officials. Discussions focused on securing interceptor missiles needed to protect the country’s territory from Russian attacks.

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According to the Ukrainian head of state, Kyiv is seeking assistance from several sources, including the United States, European countries and other partners that have PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles available.

Zelensky said the Ukrainian team had been asked to raise the issue again in discussions with U.S. authorities, while negotiations with other countries continue. He also called for the implementation of decisions on military aid to be accelerated, emphasizing that every support package helps save lives.

The requests for missiles come at a time when Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, while winter approaches. For Ukraine, the timely acquisition of air defense capabilities is crucial to countering missile and drone attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a shipment of interceptor missiles may not have been delivered, but denied that the delay was politically motivated. The situation comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Kyiv, which have also emerged over other issues related to U.S. support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities are trying to secure missiles from European partners and other countries with reserves available. Kyiv is also preparing for the upcoming Ramstein-format meeting, which will take place in November, while Zelensky is calling for decisions on military aid to be implemented without delay, as he considers it essential to the country’s defense.