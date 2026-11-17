After the second ruling, the next deadline for the four in The Hague is November 27

With the proceedings for obstruction of justice concluded, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague are turning their attention back to the main case against Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi. The defense and the prosecution must file notices of appeal against the war crimes judgment by November 27.

The Court of Appeals Panel set the date after partially granting the defense teams’ request for an extension on September 29. The lawyers had asked for until December 15, citing the judgment’s length and complexity, as well as the fact that it had not been translated into Albanian.

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The November 27 deadline also applies to the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office. In their notices of appeal, both parties must identify the parts of the judgment they wish to challenge before the appeals court.

On September 16, the Specialist Chambers found Thaçi, Veseli, Krasniqi and Selimi guilty of war crimes, including murder, torture, cruel treatment and arbitrary detention. They were acquitted of crimes against humanity. Thaçi and Krasniqi were each sentenced to 25 years in prison, Veseli to 18 years, and Selimi to 13 years. The judgment is not final.

In the separate case concerning obstruction of justice, Judge Christopher Gosnell today sentenced Thaçi to 17 months in prison. He was found guilty of attempting to obstruct officials, violating the confidentiality of proceedings and disobeying the court. The court said the sentence will be served separately from the one imposed in the war crimes case.

The ruling issued today is also a first-instance decision and may be appealed.