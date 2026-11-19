For the fifth consecutive day, residents of Struga have no access to clean drinking water, while authorities are planning to increase water bills. The taps are running dark brown water, which is not allowed to be consumed.

The problem reappears after every heavy rainfall, and none of the municipality’s mayors so far, despite their promises, has managed to solve this issue.

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“The citizens of Struga are facing an unacceptable situation regarding drinking water. Every time it rains, the water becomes turbid again. The truth is known to everyone – funds for this project are available, but they are going to party hires. All of this is happening on the backs of our citizens. We demand that the institution account for how taxpayers’ money is being spent, because our children’s health is not negotiable,” said Besnik Asani from the civic initiative Struga Vepron.

The Struga water utility acknowledges that this situation will continue to recur, but gives no concrete details as to whether a long-term solution plan exists. According to them, in the latest case, crews went into the field and began opening hydrants and cleaning the lines.

“In all my public appearances, I have stressed that during such intense rainfall this kind of phenomenon can occur, specifically a slight turbidity of the water. Unlike in the past, we now react immediately and are constantly on the ground, using every means at our disposal to normalize the situation as quickly as possible. Similar situations will also occur in the coming period, and this is a burden for us as a public enterprise,” said Jovanço Meçkaroski, Director of Water Supply and Sewerage.

The Center for Public Health in Ohrid says that although turbidity has dropped, the ban on water use will remain in force for at least two more days. This is because three consecutive analyses are needed to confirm that turbidity is within permitted standards. According to them, the current turbidity comes from the sources in Upper Belica. Meanwhile, the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) branch has demanded that Mayor Mendi Qyra be held accountable for the water crisis.