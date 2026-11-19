After tensions and march in Tirana, protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office continues peacefully

Today’s protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office has been accompanied by numerous tensions.

Citizens started the gathering in a completely peaceful manner, but were dispersed by force by the police, as a result of the normative act that does not allow them to protest even on “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard.

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After these tensions, participants marched through the streets of the capital and then returned again to the boulevard in front of the government building.

International activist Greta Thunberg is also present at the protest, and she has congratulated Albanians for their extraordinary resistance.

She condemned the violence exercised by the police against protesters, who, according to her, are defending their country from the economic power of large states. She also strongly called on citizens to continue the protest against corruption and for the protection of Albania’s nature.