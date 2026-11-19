This evening, the PE “Roads of Macedonia” announced that strong winds have caused several traffic lights, lighting poles, and trees to fall on several road sections, while crews are removing them from the road immediately.

On the A2 Gostivar – Strazhë – Kërçovë road section, specifically at the Gostivar intersection, strong wind from the southwest direction knocked down a traffic light and a lighting pole. Crews from PE “Roads of Macedonia” removed them from the road immediately. On this same section, trees had fallen onto the road at several points, which were cleared by the company’s on-duty teams.

Të lidhura None found

On the regional R1206 Tetovo – Skopje section, trees fell onto the road as a result of the strong wind. On-duty teams from PE “Roads of Macedonia” are on the ground to remove the trees and restore normal traffic flow.

On the Skopje – Tetovo section, before Karpallak, strong winds toppled a tree, which was also removed from the road.

Due to the weather, road users are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to road conditions, and follow the posted traffic signage.