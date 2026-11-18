For tomorrow, residents have been advised to exercise special caution, as the territory of Kosovo will face strong winds, the intensity of which will increase especially from midday until evening.

This appeal was issued by the Directorate for Security and Emergencies of Pristina, which, based on data from the Hydrometeorological Institute of Kosovo, announced that the wind will begin to strengthen starting tonight.

Të lidhura None found

According to the notice, on Thursday the wind will come from the south and southwest, with speeds ranging from 30 to 45 km/h, but at times there may be stronger gusts. Also, during this period, light rain showers are expected, which will be intermittent.

To prevent any danger, residents are advised to secure flower pots, furniture, and other objects located on balconies, terraces, or yards.

It is also recommended to avoid staying near tall trees, construction scaffolding, and advertising panels at times when the wind reaches maximum intensity.

The call for caution has also been addressed to companies operating at construction sites and those managing advertising billboards, which must verify the stability of scaffolding, fences, and signs.

On the other hand, drivers are advised to reduce speed and be more attentive, especially on road segments that are exposed to wind.

According to weather forecasts, on Friday, November 20, the wind is expected to gradually ease during the day.