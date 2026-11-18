There is still no information on how the remaining items will be handled in the Assembly Presidency after the interruption of proceedings. This was announced by the head of the Parliamentary Group of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Lushaku-Sadriu.

Regarding the Law on Specialist Chambers, she stated that the LDK holds a firm position against this act, emphasizing that its arguments have been presented on several occasions.

Të lidhura None found

“No, we have no information and it is not clear, it has not been clarified either by the administration or by the presidency that day as to how it will proceed regarding the remaining items. No, we have a very clear position regarding the law.

We have our arguments, which we have addressed several times, and they concern both the path it is taking, as well as the content and the international impact this law could have. Therefore, in fact, our position is very clear and remains unchanged,” she declared.