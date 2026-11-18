His daughter told me, ‘don’t disrupt our routine…’ – Jakup Krasniqi’s brother unhappy that he was not allowed a meeting

The brother of Jakup Krasniqi, the former KLA leader who is in Kosovo today for a visit, was not given the opportunity to meet his family member.

Speaking to journalists, he recounted what he was told and what prevented him from meeting his brother, Jakup.

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“His daughter told me, ‘Uncle, don’t disrupt our routine, because they’ll stop our visit.’ ‘No,’ I said, ‘I don’t want to disrupt it. I want to fix something, because as far as disrupting goes, it has been disrupted enough,’” he declared.

He also said that Jakup Krasniqi’s wife is not feeling very well.

“She is weak; she has been in Turkey, and her test results came back bad,” he said.