Strong winds cause material damage in Tetovo and other cities, roofs and trees collapse

The powerful winds that hit North Macedonia last night have brought material damage and traffic difficulties on several road axes.

On the Gostivar – Strazhë – Kërçovë road, near the Gostivar intersection, a traffic light and a lighting pole were knocked down due to the strong wind, while on other segments of the same road fallen trees have blocked passage.

Të lidhura None found

Crews from the public enterprise “Road of Macedonia” are on the ground working to clear the obstacles and restore normal traffic flow.

Difficulties have also been recorded on the Skopje – Tetovo axis, where a tree fell in front of Karpallak, as well as on the regional Tetovo – Skopje road, which has also been affected by falling trees.

The Territorial Firefighting Unit in Tetovo has called on residents to be careful and exercise increased vigilance, to avoid unnecessary movement, and to stay away from tall trees, electric poles, or structures that could collapse from the wind.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged drivers to be especially cautious, to adjust their speed to the weather conditions, to avoid dangerous maneuvers, and to follow the posted road signage.