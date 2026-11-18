Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, did not give a position when journalists asked him about the verdict that the Special Court in The Hague announced on Tuesday against former president Hashim Thaçi and co-defendants in the case of obstruction of the administration of justice.

Yesterday, the Special Court in The Hague found Thaçi guilty on several counts in the case against the administration of justice and sentenced the former president of Kosovo to one year and five months in prison.

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The verdict was announced today by Judge Christopher Gosnell during a hearing at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

Also accused in the same proceedings were former director of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (AKI), Bashkim Smakaj, sentenced to 12 months in prison; former mayor of Malisheva, Isni Kilaj, acquitted; Fadil Fazliu, sentenced to 12 months in prison; and former Minister of Justice, Hajredin Kuçi, sentenced to one month in prison.