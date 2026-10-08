Spiropali opposes territorial reform: There must be genuine decentralization, we are not merely voting cards

Socialist Party MP Elisa Spiropali spoke in Parliament ahead of the expected vote on the new territorial reform, expressing strong reservations about its content and the way it had been drafted.

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She criticized the functioning of institutions, the lack of decentralization and the electoral system, while making it clear that she might vote against the reform.

Spiropali said that Parliament, the protests outside it and society as a whole were facing a pronounced lack of cohesion and trust. According to her, normal communication, trust in institutions and political parties, as well as the way power is exercised and administered, had been damaged. She added that every MP should begin the process of reflection with themselves.

The MP argued that the proposed initiative could not be considered a genuine territorial reform, as the debate should not be limited to the number of municipalities, but should focus on the level of power they ought to have. According to her, changing the map is easy, while the key question is whether citizens are closer to decision-making and whether a new concept for the exercise of power can be developed.

She stressed that decentralization is not linked solely to local government. If municipalities are expected to assume more responsibility, the autonomy of institutions must also be guaranteed, while accountability must be demanded at every level of government. Spiropali emphasized that it is impossible to discuss the distribution of power across the territory without also addressing its concentration.

According to her, mayors should not be treated as prefects or as important figures of the party in power. Although they are part of the governing majority, Spiropali said they should have the necessary authority and weight, since they represent all citizens. She also opposed mayors being summoned to meetings and treated as subordinates.

Spiropali criticized statements that the majority would win all the municipalities, describing them as abnormal. She called for institutions to be stronger than the individuals who lead them and said that what is needed is not obedient MPs, but responsible representatives.

The MP called for the electoral system to be reviewed alongside local government, saying that it does not produce the right results. She opposed the model of three-quarters closed and one-quarter open lists, emphasizing that citizens should know clearly which candidate they are voting for. “We are neither voting cards nor irresponsible people,” Spiropali said, describing the way the chair addresses MPs as infuriating.

She accused MPs of acting according to the chair’s instructions instead of exercising their independence as representatives of the citizens. In conclusion, Spiropali said that reform should not be demanded only by political opponents, but also from within the parties themselves. According to her, victory must be earned, the parties and municipalities must be reformed, and the best people must be selected through internal processes.

“My position has not been personal. At this point, you have a great deal to do,” Spiropali said.