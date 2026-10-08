Lapaj: The protest has no owner; anyone opposing the situation in the country is welcome

The head of the “Albania Becomes” movement, Adriatik Lapaj, commented on the latest political developments in Albania and the citizens’ protests on the “Prime News24” program.

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Speaking about the government’s and the State Police’s response to the demonstrations, Lapaj criticized the way the authorities are behaving.

“They ask us to hold the protest with flowers, but our flowers are withering. No one is listening to us, and this is not behavior that meets European standards. When protests attract large numbers, regular police officers are deployed, while when the number of protesters is lower, formations made up of people linked to gangs appear, wearing police uniforms. Some of them have been identified as crime operatives and have ties to the criminal world,” he declared.

Asked about the Democratic Party’s presence at today’s protest, the leader of “Albania Becomes” said the demonstration should be open to every citizen who disagrees with what is happening in the country.

“Every resident of the Republic who is opposed to the situation in Albania should be in the square. The protest cannot have a ticket or restrictions. Every citizen who no longer wants to be robbed should be part of it, regardless of whom they voted for previously. If we impose restrictions, then the majority will always be the majority. At the ballot box, everyone chooses whom they want, but the square belongs to everyone. No one can demand that a person explain why they are protesting,” Lapaj concluded.