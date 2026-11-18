Life imprisonment for mother who left her 3-year-old daughter in the sea, declares in court: I am not a murderer

The Athens court has sentenced a 33-year-old woman of Algerian origin to life imprisonment after she was accused of taking the life of her own 3-year-old daughter. The minor’s body was found in the sea at Edem beach, in the Paleó Faliro area, in July 2025.

In addition to the main sentence, the court added three years of imprisonment for the criminal offense of domestic violence. The judging panel unanimously found her guilty of intentional homicide in a calm psychological state and did not recognize any mitigating circumstances.

Të lidhura None found

During the hearing, the defendant denied the murder charges and gave the explanation that the girl had fallen in the bathroom and hit her head. According to this version, she had believed the child was dead and, out of fear that her other children might also be taken away, decided to leave the body in the sea.

“I am not a murderer, I did not kill my child,” she declared at the end of her testimony, as she asked not to lose her other minors.

In her account, the woman said that the girl had previously been hit by her partner and that on the day of the incident she had been vomiting and felt tired. She said that while washing her in the shower, the 3-year-old fell and suffered convulsions.

Asked by the presiding judge why she did not seek medical help or notify the police, she replied that she was frightened and in a state of shock.

She also added that the decision to leave the girl in the sea was driven by her religious beliefs, as she believed this act would be more favorable for the child’s soul.

On the other hand, the prosecutor requested her conviction according to the charges, pointing out that the little girl was still alive when she was left in the water and that the mother had accepted a certain death for her.

The prosecutor also mentioned the injuries found on the child’s body, including wounds and scratches caused before and after death. She also brought to attention the testimonies of the defendant’s partner, a neighbor, and the school principal, which, according to her, proved previous cases of mistreatment and neglect toward the girl.

The claim that the only person responsible for the violence was her partner was dismissed by the prosecutor, who recalled that the 33-year-old had not taken the girl to the hospital and had not sought help from the authorities.

Another fact that emerged during the trial was that just two days after the girl’s death, the woman had contacted the Algerian embassy in Athens to learn about ways to return to her country.

According to Greek media, she had said she had only two children and not three, leaving out of this account the daughter who had lost her life. Her arrest came before she managed to leave Greece.