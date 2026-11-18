The Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague have confirmed that Jakup Krasniqi received permission to travel to Kosovo due to an important humanitarian need.

According to the official communication, the Trial Panel asked the Court’s Administrative Office to plan this visit to Kosovo, accompanied by security and supervision measures.

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The announcement states that the important humanitarian reason led the Trial Panel to instruct the Administrative Office to organize the supervised visit to Kosovo for Krasniqi.

This visit is the 15th of this kind for a detainee in Kosovo that judges have authorized for humanitarian reasons and that is organized by the Court, the Specialist Chambers announced.

According to the announcement, these visits are based on Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence of the Specialist Chambers.

The legal basis of this rule is linked to international human rights standards, specifically Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

When a detainee submits such a request, judges examine all existing circumstances at the time of the application and decide with the speed and care these cases require, the Court explained.

The decision-making is done in accordance with the legal framework of the Specialist Chambers and with international human rights standards.

Meanwhile, Jakup Krasniqi arrived today at his apartment in Pristina, where he was welcomed by family members.

KosovaPress reports that the reason for the visit is related to the health condition of his wife.

This is the second time Krasniqi has returned to Kosovo since he was transferred to The Hague. Earlier, he traveled to his hometown after the death of his brother.