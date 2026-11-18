The next plenary session of the Assembly of Kosovo is scheduled for tomorrow at 11:00, where lawmakers will have before them a series of draft laws and parliamentary matters for review.

At the center of the agenda will be the first reading of the Draft Law on budget allocations for the Budget of the Republic of Kosovo for 2027, as well as the Draft Law on Energy Efficiency, which will also undergo its first reading.

Të lidhura None found

Lawmakers will also discuss the Draft Law on the Central Inspectorate for Cultural Heritage, and citizens’ legislative initiatives for the drafting of laws by the Assembly will be processed.

Also included in the agenda is the election of two members from the Albanian community, one member from the Serbian community, and one member from non-majority communities to the Board of Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK).

Another important item is the recommendation of the Committee on Public Administration for the dismissal of four members of the Independent Oversight Board for the Civil Service of Kosovo, which will be reviewed by lawmakers.

The session will also include the proposal of the LDK Parliamentary Group for the replacement of a member of the Parliamentary Investigative Committee probing the murder case of Arlinda Zekaj and the institutional handling of violence against children and women in the family.

At the opening of the session, as usual, out-of-agenda statements and parliamentary questions will take place.