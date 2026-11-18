After Guterres at the UN: Rafael Grossi ranks second in polls, but faces many obstacles

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is aiming for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations, in a strong race to succeed Antonio Guterres.

The Argentine diplomat is second in the latest preliminary straw poll of the UN Security Council, behind the candidate from Costa Rica, Rebeca Grynspan. Grossi has secured nine encouraging votes and four discouraging votes, while eight other candidates are also taking part in the race.

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Despite his experience in international diplomacy and in leading the IAEA, Grossi’s candidacy faces several significant obstacles. One of them has to do with the perception that he is close to U.S. President Donald Trump and his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei.

Since taking over the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2019, Grossi has become one of the most active figures in international diplomacy in managing crises. He has personally led inspection missions at the Zaporizhzhia and Chernobyl nuclear power plants in Ukraine, after the start of the Russian invasion in 2022.

Through an approach focused on the technical safety of the plants and on negotiations with the parties to the conflict, he has helped achieve several local ceasefires, which have made possible the repair of critical infrastructure. Experts assess that Grossi has significantly strengthened the agency’s international profile, transforming it from a mainly technical institution into an influential actor in international diplomacy. However, his engagement in the Ukrainian conflict has caused dissatisfaction in Moscow, which considers his intervention beyond the authority of the agency’s head.

To be elected Secretary-General of the UN, a candidate must receive at least nine votes from the 15 members of the Security Council and not face a veto from any of the five permanent members: the U.S., Russia, China, France and Great Britain. This mechanism is one of the main challenges for Grossi’s candidacy.

According to media reports, China has expressed reservations about his candidacy because of his close relations with Washington and is expected to support Rebeca Grynspan.

Iran has also criticized the IAEA chief, accusing the agency of biased reporting influenced by the U.S. and European countries regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran does not see Grossi as an impartial figure, especially after the agency’s assessments of Iran’s enriched uranium reserves. However, analysts believe Tehran’s objections are not expected to have a direct impact on the Security Council vote.

Another difficulty for the Argentine diplomat is related to his political relations with President Javier Milei and possible support from Donald Trump. Both leaders have held critical stances toward the UN and international institutions, while the current U.S. administration has withdrawn funding and support from some of the organization’s structures. Milei, on the one hand, has questioned the role of international institutions and, on the other, has reopened the clash with Great Britain over the Falkland Islands.

According to analysts, Grossi is seen as a candidate who could support a reform of the UN in line with the vision of Trump and Milei, with the aim of reducing bureaucratic structures and merging some agencies. However, this approach has raised concerns that the organization could move away from its mission of development, equality and the protection of international law.

Meanwhile, an international civil society campaign is calling for a woman to be elected to lead the organization for the first time in the UN’s 81-year history.

Antonio Guterres’ mandate ends on December 31, making the race for his successor increasingly important.