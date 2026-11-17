Special Court in The Hague finds Hashim Thaçi guilty of obstructing justice and sentences him to 17 months in prison

Hashim Thaçi has been found guilty of several charges by the court in The Hague in connection with the trial for obstructing justice. He has been sentenced to 17 months in prison, to be added to the 25-year sentence handed down a few months ago for charges related to the wartime period.

“Hashim Thaçi, I find you guilty of attempting to obstruct officials in the obstruction of official duties in cooperation.

Të lidhura None found

Guilty of violating the confidentiality of the proceedings and guilty of disobeying the court.

I find you not guilty of attempting to obstruct officials and of disobeying the court. You are sentenced to a consolidated sentence of 17 months in prison,” the judge stated.