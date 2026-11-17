Bajrami: No new energy-generating capacity has been built since 2021

LDK lawmaker Hykmete Bajrami has accused the government of failing to invest in the energy sector. She has called for an explanation of what has been done since 2021 and how much new generating capacity has been built during this period.

Bajrami has brought attention back to a post she published on December 8, 2022, in which she opposed the extension of emergency measures for electricity supply, the lack of long-term agreements and the failure to invest in the sector.

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According to her, although the Energy Strategy has now been approved, it is not being implemented. The lawmaker believes that the emergency measures should have as their main objective the construction of new generating capacity.

Here is the full post:

What has changed in the energy sector since 2021, and how much generating capacity has been built during this time?

The only thing we remember is the “emergency measures for electricity supply.” For this reason, I am reposting a text of mine published on Facebook on December 8, 2022, which, unfortunately, remains relevant today.

8.12.2022

On December 8, 2022, for the sixth time, the parliamentary majority voted, at the government’s proposal, for the “emergency measures for electricity supply.”

The government has never reported to parliament what these measures are used for:

• To purchase electricity, in violation of the rules of the Public Procurement Law?

• To engage companies for investments or overhauls at KEK, bypassing all procurement procedures?

• To legitimize power cuts, or for some other purpose?

The government first announced the “emergency measures for energy supply” on 21.12.2021. On 08.12.2022, the country was still being governed through emergency measures.

• There was not a single long-term contract in the energy sector.

• Overhauls had failed, while the contracts were several times more expensive.

• The Energy Strategy was missing.

• No investment had been made in the energy sector.

Today, the Energy Strategy exists, but it is not being implemented.

The emergency measures should have focused on a single point: the urgent construction of generating capacity. We are late, but if we never begin, the crisis will continue to deepen.