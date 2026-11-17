Interior Minister Ervin Demo has signed an order cutting the fees for passports and identity cards for several categories of citizens. The measure takes effect on January 1, 2027.

Children under 16, people with disabilities and citizens over 65 will benefit from the measure, which aims to ease costs for families and groups most in need of support.

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Specifically, the passport fee for children under 16 will fall from 7,500 to 6,000 lekë. For people with disabilities, an identity card will cost 1,000 lekë, down from the current 1,500 lekë, while the passport fee will be reduced to 6,000 lekë. For citizens over 65, the identity card fee will fall from 1,500 to 1,000 lekë.

The head of the Interior Ministry described the decision as fulfilling a commitment he had announced earlier, during a public appearance on October 2, and stressed that reducing costs and improving public services must go hand in hand.

“For many families, every expense matters. That is why it is our duty to make it easier for them to access public services. But I want to be clear: citizens should pay less and receive better service!”, Demo said.

He emphasized that cutting fees is part of a broader commitment to faster services, less bureaucracy and greater care for citizens, and pledged to personally oversee the implementation of the decision.

“We cannot ask citizens to understand an institution’s difficulties if the institution does not understand citizens’ difficulties. Lower costs, less waiting and more respect for citizens!”, the minister said.