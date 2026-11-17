Special Court approves continued participation of victim’s family member in trial of Thaçi and former KLA leaders

A family member of a victim involved in the trial of Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi will continue to participate in the proceedings, even after the victim’s death.

Trial Panel II of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague made the decision on November 6, 2026, following a request submitted by victims’ counsel Simon Laws.

Të lidhura None found

According to the decision published on the court’s official website, the victim was assigned the code V260/06 and was admitted as a participant in the proceedings on February 15, 2023.

The victim died on October 2, 2026. Afterward, Simon Laws requested that one of her family members be authorized to continue participating in the judicial proceedings.

To support the request, the lawyer submitted the death certificate, as well as documents proving the family relationship between the victim and the person seeking to continue participating in the proceedings.

The Panel concluded that the request met the necessary criteria for approval, as both the victim’s death and the existence of a close family relationship had been established.

In its decision, the Court noted that the Law on Specialist Chambers and the Rules of Procedure and Evidence do not explicitly provide for continued participation after a victim’s death. However, rights related to participation may pass to the victim’s heirs.

According to the Trial Panel, such an arrangement is necessary to make effective victims’ right to have the harm they suffered acknowledged.

The Court also ruled that the family member would receive protective measures. His identity and personal details will not be disclosed to the parties in the proceedings or to the public.

In court documents and proceedings, he will be identified by the pseudonym V260A/06.

With this decision, Trial Panel II granted the request by victims’ counsel and cleared the way for the family member to continue participating in the trial of the four former KLA leaders.