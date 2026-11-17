Shiroka Pula: The Hague judgment raises questions about the rights of the parties

Kosovo President Justina Shiroka Pula has reacted to the judgment handed down today by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague against Hashim Thaçi and others in a case related to obstructing the administration of justice.

In an official statement, she recalled that the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo, including the Specialist Chambers, are obliged to act in accordance with the country’s Constitution and international human rights standards.

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Shiroka Pula stressed that the accused must be guaranteed their rights and a fair trial. She expressed concern about today’s decision.

“Today’s judgment by the Specialist Chambers raises concerns regarding respect for the rights of the parties,” the president said in her reaction.

She stressed that Kosovo remains committed to justice, the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms.

The president called on the Specialist Chambers to apply international fair-trial standards, including during the appeals proceedings.

At the end of her statement, Shiroka Pula referred to the Kosovo Liberation Army’s contribution to the fight for freedom and independence, and said that the sacrifice of the people of Kosovo is part of history and cannot be called into question by judicial proceedings.