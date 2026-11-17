During her visit to Brussels, where she is attending the World e-Parliament Conference, Kosovo Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu met with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

In a Facebook post, Haxhiu said she thanked Metsola for the invitation and for the European Parliament’s continued support for Kosovo.

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The talks focused on Kosovo’s European prospects. Haxhiu asked Metsola to work toward the EU Council inviting the European Commission to issue its opinion on Kosovo’s application for membership in the European Union.

She noted that December will mark four years since Kosovo submitted its membership application. According to Haxhiu, the country has aligned itself with the EU’s foreign and security policy, while its citizens strongly support European integration.

“Our citizens are among the strongest supporters of membership across the region. They deserve to see concrete progress on the path toward the EU,” Haxhiu wrote.

The meeting also covered the Kosovo Assembly’s priorities for European reforms and opportunities to deepen cooperation with the European Parliament. These include the Parliamentary Stabilisation and Association Committee and direct exchanges between members of parliament and the administrations of the two parliaments.

Haxhiu also raised the issue of the Kosovo Assembly joining the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). She said Metsola pledged to help Kosovo with this process.

At the end of the meeting, Haxhiu invited the European Parliament president to make an official visit to Kosovo.