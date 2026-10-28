SPAK sends Eugert Sino to trial as suspected leader and financier of criminal group

SPAK has concluded its investigation and submitted a request to the Special Court of First Instance for the trial of Eugert Sino, who is accused of directing and financing the illegal trafficking and possession of firearms and military ammunition.

According to the Special Prosecution Office, Sino and other individuals are suspected of having obtained a considerable quantity of weapons and ammunition.

Të lidhura None found

These included five long guns, including sniper rifles; six automatic weapons; 12 pistols; 17 additional magazines; four gun barrels; and 7,820 rounds of military ammunition of various calibers.

The relevant forensic examinations found that the weapons and ammunition were in good technical condition and could be used for firing.

At the conclusion of the investigation, prosecutors identified Sino as the person suspected of leading and financing this criminal activity.

He has been charged with the unauthorized possession and manufacture of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition, as well as with creating, organizing and leading a structured criminal group.

According to a statement from SPAK, Eugert Sino is a defendant in criminal proceeding No. 203 of 2023. The offenses with which he is charged concern the unauthorized possession and manufacture of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition in vehicles and public places, and in large quantities, without authorization from the competent state authorities.

The prosecution alleges that these offenses were committed in collaboration, as part of a structured criminal group, under Articles 278/1/2 and 28/4, in conjunction with Article 334/1 of the Criminal Code.

A further charge concerns the unauthorized possession and manufacture of weapons, explosive weapons and military ammunition, in collaboration and as part of a structured criminal group, under Articles 278/3 and 28/4, in conjunction with Article 334/1 of the Criminal Code. Sino is also accused of leading the structured criminal group, an offense provided for under Article 333/a/1 of the Criminal Code.

To identify the suspected accomplices, SPAK has separated the case materials from criminal proceeding No. 203 of 2025, registered new proceeding No. 203/1 of 2025, and is continuing its investigation into offenses related to the unauthorized possession and manufacture of weapons and ammunition, as well as the structured criminal group.

The investigation was conducted in close cooperation with Kosovo’s justice authorities, the investigative units of the State Police Criminal Police Department, and the National Bureau of Investigation.