Tirana International Airport inaugurates new direct Tirana–Palermo route with Wizz Air

Tirana International Airport (TIA), in cooperation with Wizz Air, inaugurated a new direct route between Tirana and Palermo, adding another Italian destination to its flight network.

The new route will operate twice a week, every Tuesday and Saturday, offering passengers more travel options to Sicily, one of Italy’s best-known regions.

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To mark the inauguration of the new route, a welcome ceremony was held at Tirana International Airport, attended by representatives of TIA, a delegation from Palermo Airport, the National Tourism Agency and Wizz Air.

Piervittorio Farabbi, Chief Operating Officer at Tirana International Airport, said:

“Italy remains a key market for Tirana International Airport (TIA), and the inauguration of the Tirana–Palermo route further strengthens air links between our two countries, with 22 Italian airports now connected to TIA.

Palermo is a city rich in history, art and cultural heritage, with seven UNESCO-recognized monuments and areas. Beyond its tourism appeal, this new route also creates opportunities for closer ties with the Arbëresh communities that keep their traditions and identity alive in western Sicily.

Supported by ongoing investment in infrastructure and operational capacity, we continue to expand our network while ensuring efficient airport operations and the smoothest possible travel experience for passengers.

Together with Wizz Air, we remain committed to creating new travel opportunities and strengthening TIA’s role as a strategic gateway to Albania and the wider region.”

Vera Jardan, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said:

“We are delighted to celebrate the inaugural flight of our new route connecting Tirana and Palermo, further strengthening ties between Albania and Italy. Italy remains one of the most important markets in our flight network from Tirana, and this new connection reflects our continued commitment to expanding affordable travel opportunities for Albanian passengers. We look forward to welcoming passengers aboard this exciting new route. Let’s WIZZ!”

Gianfranco Battisti, CEO of GESAP, said:

“The inauguration of a direct air connection between Palermo and Tirana marks another important step forward in the development strategy of Palermo’s Falcone Borsellino International Airport.

This is not simply a new route, but a strategic air link that strengthens economic, tourism and cultural ties between Sicily and Albania. Wizz Air’s investment further demonstrates the appeal of Palermo Airport and the strength of the growth strategy we are pursuing together with our airline and industry partners.

Our aim is to continue expanding quality air connections to markets with strong growth potential, improving Sicily’s international accessibility, promoting sustainable and competitive development, and creating long-term value for the local economy and the wider region.”

The launch of the Tirana–Palermo route is another step in expanding Tirana International Airport’s network of destinations and strengthening cooperation with airline partners. The connection creates new opportunities both for Albanian travelers wishing to explore Sicily and for Italian visitors choosing Albania as a tourist destination.

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