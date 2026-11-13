SPAK questions Finance Ministry Secretary-General Gentian Keri over judges’ and prosecutors’ salaries

Gentian Keri, secretary-general of the Ministry of Finance, has been questioned by the Special Prosecution Office as part of an investigation into the salaries of judges and prosecutors.

According to journalist Klodiana Lala, who reported the news to BalkanWeb, Keri was questioned by an investigator from the National Bureau of Investigation (BKH).

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In his testimony, Keri said he had acted in accordance with the law. The questions also covered statements by a director of a Treasury branch, who testified to SPAK that he had threatened her. Keri denied the threat, explaining that he had reprimanded the official because, he said, she had not complied with the law.

SPAK’s investigation into judges’ and prosecutors’ salaries began after a complaint was filed in September. The secretary-general of the Ministry of Finance was among those named in the complaint.