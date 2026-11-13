Appeals court lifts house arrest for Klevin Metaj, detained during student protests against Rama

Appeals court lifts house arrest for Klevin Metaj, detained during student protests against Rama

The Court of Appeal has changed the security measure for student Klevin Metaj, replacing house arrest with a requirement to report to the relevant authorities once a month. The previous measure had been imposed by the Court of First Instance.

Metaj, the son of News24 journalist Brikena Metaj, was arrested in the first days of the student protests in Tirana against Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Të lidhura

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Lawyer Gentian Sejrani announced the decision. He said that he and his colleague Taulant Asllanaj represented Metaj before the Court of Appeal after challenging the Court of First Instance’s decision. According to Sejrani, the appeals court imposed the new security measure today.

The lawyer also announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against State Police officers over their treatment of the student, which he described as degrading and inhumane. The case against the officers will proceed through this complaint.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 14:52

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