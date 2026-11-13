Halil Geci accuses Hashim Thaçi and his inner circle: Drenica belongs to no one

Halil Geci has called for the postwar political killings to be solved and for justice to be served. In a public statement, he raised allegations of ties to foreign intelligence services and of responsibility on the part of political figures whom he links to the former PDK leadership. Geci stressed that patriotism cannot exempt anyone from accountability.

He rejected what he called a distortion of Drenica’s history and sacrifice. According to Geci, some people have exploited the war and the nation’s sacrifice for personal gain.

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In his statement, Geci cited allegations that certain individuals had ties to the French intelligence service DGSE and the former Yugoslav intelligence service UDB. He claims their aim was not to liberate Kosovo but to restore a form of autonomy under Serbia’s control. To support his claims about the political aims of those he criticizes, Geci referred to statements by Fatos Klosi, the former head of Albania’s State Intelligence Service.

Geci linked these allegations to the killing of Defense Minister Ahmet Krasniqi, the assassination attempt on former President Ibrahim Rugova and the killings of figures close to him. He also mentioned his own family’s experience.

According to Geci, families seeking answers about the postwar political killings faced pressure and accusations, while those who should have been held accountable shielded themselves by invoking patriotism. Geci mentioned the Geci, Dajaku and Kastrati families, the families of Haki Imeri, Smajl Hajdari, Xhemajl Mustafa and Commander Drini, as well as lawyer Gazmend Halilaj. He said these families still carry the pain and are seeking justice.

Speaking about the political responsibility of the PDK branch in Skenderaj, Geci named Hashim Thaçi and others in his circle. He alleged that they had enriched themselves through unlawful acts, but stressed that any suspicions must be examined on the basis of facts and evidence.

Geci also addressed the trial in The Hague. He said the decision issued in the case remains subject to appeal and that the conclusion of the judicial proceedings should be awaited.

In closing, Geci stressed that seeking the truth about the political killings is not treason but a right and a duty owed to the victims and to Kosovo. He reiterated that the patriotism of those he calls “so-called liberators” does not shield them from accountability.

Geci ended his statement by opposing the appropriation of Drenica by individuals or political parties. According to him, Drenica belongs to the people and is not the property of three or four individuals, or of any party.