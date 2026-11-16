Spain: We will not block Kosovo’s move closer to the EU

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said at the 2026 Enlargement Forum in Brussels that his country would not prevent Kosovo from moving closer to the European Union.

Albares said Spain had made clear this year that it would block neither the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade nor Kosovo’s move closer to the EU.

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Spain is one of five EU countries that do not recognize the independence Kosovo declared in 2008. The other four are Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece and Romania.

To support his position, Albares cited the lifting of visa requirements for Kosovo and Madrid’s recognition of Kosovo passports. Since January 2024, Kosovo’s citizens have been able to travel visa-free in the Schengen area, including Spain.

Radio Free Europe has asked the Kosovo Government for comment on the Spanish foreign minister’s statement and is awaiting a response.

At the same forum, Ireland’s Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, said the failure of five member states to recognize Kosovo’s independence remains an obstacle to Pristina’s progress toward European structures.

Byrne stressed that every applicant country has issues to resolve and that the position of EU states that do not recognize Kosovo presents a challenge that cannot easily be overcome. Ireland currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

Earlier this year, the EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, was also asked about the issue. In April, she told the European Parliament that she was following developments concerning the five non-recognizing states and described them as encouraging, without providing further details.

Kosovo’s European integration process has stalled. Pristina submitted its application for EU membership in December 2022, but it has not yet been considered by the relevant European institutions. Kosovo is the only country in the region without candidate status.

The European Commission regularly expresses its readiness to prepare an opinion on Kosovo’s application, a step that precedes candidate status. To begin this work, the Commission needs a mandate from the member states, which must decide unanimously.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti recently said the country’s position in the integration process does not reflect the progress it has made. In early November, he reiterated that Kosovo deserves candidate status and should begin negotiations as soon as possible.

Kurti said Kosovo remains the only Western Balkan country without candidate status. According to him, although the European Commission has expressed political support for starting the technical process, the member states and EU institutions have yet to take steps to give the Commission the necessary political mandate.

The second edition of the forum was held on November 15 and 16 in Brussels. It brings together European leaders, representatives of countries seeking membership, experts and civil society organizations.

Speakers included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as leaders and officials from EU countries and those involved in the enlargement process. Kosovo did not take part in the forum for the second time, as it had not been invited by Brussels.