Kusari-Lila at the Vienna Economic Forum: The EU cannot be complete without the Western Balkans

Minister of Trade and Industry Mimoza Kusari-Lila took part in the ministerial panel of the Vienna Economic Forum, where she spoke about regional cooperation, European integration, and new opportunities for investment and economic development. According to her, the European Union is not complete without the inclusion of all the countries of the Western Balkans.

The panel, titled “Common Vision for a Longstanding Economic Cooperation,” brought together ministers and senior representatives from the Western Balkans and the broader region. The discussion addressed the countries’ priorities and their shared goals for European integration. Kusari-Lila congratulated Montenegro on its progress in this process.

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During her presentation, the minister spoke about Kosovo’s economic and legislative reforms, sectors with high growth potential, and concrete investment opportunities. She presented Kosovo’s economic relations with Austria, as well as Kosovo’s potential in manufacturing, innovation, and the development of eco-industrial parks. Kusari-Lila invited international businesses to take part in Kosovo’s industrial transformation and development.

She thanked the president of the Vienna Economic Forum, Dr. Emil Brix, and the secretary general, Ambassador Dr. Elena Kirtcheva, for the invitation and organization of the forum.

In conclusion, Kusari-Lila said that a shared vision for the Western Balkans requires greater integration, cooperation, stability, and security, creating opportunities for economic development and sustainable prosperity for all.