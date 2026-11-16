Baloku comments on the arrest of former minister Haraqija and brings one of his statements back into focus

Vetëvendosje Movement MP Armend Baloku has reacted following the arrest of former Culture Minister Haraqija.

Baloku recalled a statement Haraqija made while serving as minister: “I spent my father’s money, and I’m not spending the state’s money.” According to Baloku, even though Haraqija had said this publicly, he continued to remain in office without any problem.

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In his post, Baloku wrote that Haraqija had been appointed Culture Minister 22 years ago, at a time when Kosovo was considered liberated, and that he was arrested yesterday. He called him a minister from the party of “academics.”

Baloku urged readers to look at Haraqija’s friends and political associates, saying that they reveal his beliefs, mindset and commitments.

According to the MP, the people we choose and the circles we build say a great deal about the standards and values we represent.