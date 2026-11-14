Explosive planted at the entrance to a home in Xhamllik; owner questioned by police

An explosion rocked the Xhamllik area of Tirana in the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 03:00 on Sadik Petrela Street, where an explosive device had been placed at the door of a first-floor residence.

No one was injured in the explosion, but the loud blast alarmed local residents and woke them from their sleep.

Të lidhura None found

The homeowner was questioned by the investigative team. In her testimony, she said she did not know who might be responsible and had no specific suspicions about anyone.

According to preliminary information, the woman has been divorced for several years and lived in the home with her son and daughter.

Police and the investigative team are continuing their work to clarify the circumstances, identify the perpetrator and determine the motive for placing the explosive device.