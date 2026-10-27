Socialist MPs hold online meeting and vote from home, offices and cars

The Committee on Human Rights and Public Information Tools met remotely. The Socialist Party MPs did not appear in person in the room, while the opposition boycotted the proceedings.

Iris Luarasi, Ardit Bido, Piro Dhimo, Ramion Kurti, Kiduina Zaka, Etleva Budini, Alma Selami and other MPs took part in the discussions online, in a development described as a meeting “as in wartime.”

Të lidhura None found

Luarasi joined from her home and initially spoke about the violent protests in Tirana, raising concerns about the conduct of minors and other participants.

“Minors are being involved and used in the violent protests. Protest is a sacred right in a democracy: young people and students have the right to express themselves and to demand more from the state and from us. On the other hand, no police officer can break the law. Every case of overstepping the limits must be investigated, and anyone who has made a mistake must be held accountable.

When we see 14- to 16-year-olds in the front lines of clashes, amid stones, Molotov cocktails and tear gas, we must admit that a line has been crossed. We have seen attempts to set fire to institutions and businesses. In such a situation, no child should serve as a shield for anyone,” she said.

The MP called on her opposition colleagues to return to the Parliamentary Committees and take part in their proceedings.

Piro Dhima voted on the articles in principle from his car, while Ardit Bido and several of his colleagues followed the meeting from their offices.