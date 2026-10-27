Investigation in Monaco after death of Prince Alberto II’s cousin; one person detained

Authorities in Monaco have detained a person who is being questioned in connection with the death of 29-year-old Antoine de Massy, the cousin of Prince Alberto II.

According to reports by local media, security cameras recorded the person near the park where the young man’s body was found. On Monday evening, his detention was extended by 24 hours.

Të lidhura None found

Antoine de Massy, the son of Baron Christian de Massy and Cecile Gelabale, was absent from the traditional family lunch on Sunday. His absence alarmed relatives, who notified the police and began searching for him.

After several hours, the 29-year-old was found dead in a park along Larvotto Boulevard, behind Villa Sauber, in Monaco.

Police and the relevant authorities are investigating to determine what caused his death and the circumstances of the incident. So far, no official conclusion has been published regarding how the young man died.

Prince Alberto II and his wife, Princess Charlene, reacted with sadness to the news of their relative’s death.

The investigation is ongoing, while the detained person continues to be questioned by the authorities in an effort to fully clarify the incident.