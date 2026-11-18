Social Work Center official in Peja, Shpat Morina, interviewed about the Arlinda case

Shpat Morina, an official at the Center for Social Work in Peja, is being questioned by the Parliamentary Investigative Committee regarding the murder of Arlinda Zekaj.

At the start of the session, Morina addressed the Committee with a request that journalists not broadcast or report his questions and answers live, stressing that this is a highly sensitive matter.

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He justified this request by saying that delicate topics will be touched upon during his testimony, including the situation of Arlinda’s son.

This session is being held as part of the investigation being conducted by the Parliamentary Investigative Committee to clarify the circumstances and institutional responsibilities related to this event.