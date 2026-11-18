Kosovo Democratic Party MP Mergim Lushtaku has stated that the Kosovo Assembly session is expected to continue tomorrow, in which the Law on Specialist Chambers has not yet been put to a vote.

He explained that there is currently no official notice regarding the continuation of the session, but according to the prior agreement among MPs, it is expected to be held tomorrow at 09:00 or 10:00, depending on the time that will be approved.

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Lushtaku emphasized that the PDK aims to first vote on the Law on Specialist Chambers and then proceed with a new legal initiative for amendments, in cooperation with the European Union and international partners.

According to the MP, there is an official notice for the regular session, while there is still no information regarding the continuation, but he believes that, based on the previous agreement, MPs will convene tomorrow to vote on the law. After this vote, he said they will proceed with a new legal initiative for amendments, supported by the international community, especially the European Union, with the aim of strengthening the law and justice, as well as protecting the historical truth and the liberators.

Asked whether the PDK has the votes of the Vetëvendosje Movement for this law, Lushtaku responded that, based on the agreements reached so far, there are guarantees of support, just as happened in the previous vote on the Law on Specialist Chambers.