After meeting with Shiroka-Pula, Çitaku: Political and institutional unity for the defense

Vlora Çitaku, a member of the Working Group for the Appeal in The Hague, expressed gratitude to President Shiroka-Pula for the support and readiness shown to contribute to efforts to defend former members of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

According to her, at this stage it is essential that political and institutional unity be proven through concrete actions and support for the defense process in the appeal.

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Çitaku underlined that support for former KLA members must continue in this stage of the judicial process.

“We will stand by them in the battle for justice and will firmly defend the truth about the just war of the KLA,” Çitaku declared.

She closed her message with a pledge that support will continue until their return to the homeland.