Snowfall returns, meteorologist Tanja Porja warns of at-risk areas

Rainfall returns to Albanian territory. Meteorologist Tanja Porja, speaking to A2 CNN, warned of an unstable atmospheric period until the middle of next week.

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According to her, from tonight until Tuesday of next week there will be precipitation.

“During tonight, tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and next Tuesday, we will have precipitation. We expect short downpours across the entire Albanian territory. The north and northwest will see more frequent downpours. Meanwhile, we have short-term downpours in the rest of the Albanian territory. We also have another cell where rainfall intensifies at times in the south during this 5-day period, but the focus will be the north and northwest,” said A2 CNN meteorologist Tanja Porja on Dita Jonë.

Additionally, the rainfall poses a flood risk in the areas of Lezha and Nënshkodra.

“There is a flood risk in the areas of Nënshkodra and Lezha. This refers to urban-type flooding due to the large amount of rainfall in very short time frames. It is not about rivers swelling and overflowing their banks, but simply due to the high intensity of the rainfall,” she emphasized.

The A2 CNN meteorologist stressed that there will be strong thermal changes across the entire country. The north will cool down, while the south and southwest will remain under the influence of warm and humid Mediterranean air masses until Sunday.

Porja also warned of the possibility of snowfall in the Balkans during Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Tuesday and Wednesday bring snowfall to the Balkans. And northern Albania with the first snowfall during Tuesday and Wednesday. This refers to precipitation at altitudes of 1,800 m or 2,000 m above sea level. Weather conditions cool significantly from Monday onward across the entire Balkans. A good part of the Balkans will have snowfall. Montenegro, part of Kosovo and northern Albania are in that risk zone for rain and snow,” Porja warned on Dita Jonë.