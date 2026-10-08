SHSKUK contracts medicine supply worth €3.5 million

The Hospital and University Clinical Service of Kosovo has signed a contract worth 3,514,280 euros and 37 cents for the purchase of medicines from the essential medicines list.

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The procurement procedure was divided into 14 lots, while the estimated value of the tender exceeded 5.5 million euros.

The awarded contract covers 10 lots, and the supply is intended to meet the needs of all units within the SHSKUK hospital system.

The lot with the highest value is for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, medicines that stimulate the bone marrow to produce more red blood cells. A total of 1,707,744.60 euros was allocated for this lot.

The second lot, for coagulation factor IX, human, was allocated 469,440 euros. This product is used to treat hemophilia B and during surgical procedures to prevent bleeding.

Through lot 6, SHSKUK will be supplied with nilotinib capsules worth 455,700 euros. This medicine is used to treat leukemia.

The supply of gemcitabine powder for injection, included in lot 9, was contracted for 335,172 euros.

The contract for trastuzumab, powder for solution for infusion and part of lot 4, is worth 187,795 euros.

Lot 12 includes 121,800 euros for the purchase of pemetrexed, a medicine used primarily to treat lung cancer.

Meanwhile, lot 8 for sorafenib was awarded at a value of 109,024 euros and 11 cents. This medicine is used to treat patients with liver or thyroid cancer.

A contract worth 60,102 euros was awarded for imatinib, included in lot 10. This medicine is mainly used to treat certain types of blood cancer and rare tumors.

Lot 5, which includes midazolam, was contracted for 39,973 euros and 26 cents. This medicine is used for sedation and for the induction of general anesthesia.

The lowest-value awarded lot is lot 7, which provides for the supply of sunitinib.

A total of 27,529 euros and 40 cents was allocated for sunitinib. This medicine is used primarily to treat kidney cancer and certain specific tumors.

All the lots were awarded to companies that submitted the lowest bids.

The deadline set for completing the supply is 24 months.