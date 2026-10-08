Italy, 13-year-old dies two days after suffering cardiac arrest

The community of San Paolo, in Italy’s Brescia province, has been plunged into grief following the death of a 13-year-old boy who failed to survive a cardiac arrest.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the oratory in Cremezzano. The minor was playing football with his friends and peers when he suddenly collapsed on the field.

A woman who was present at the time administered first aid, performing CPR for an extended period until specialized teams arrived.

The teenager was airlifted to Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, where he was treated in intensive care. Despite the doctors’ efforts, his condition gradually worsened and, two days later, he died.

The 13-year-old’s death has caused shock and deep grief among his family, friends, peers and residents of the San Paolo community.