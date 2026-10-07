Slovenian president congratulates Shiroka-Pula: I look forward to cooperation between the two countries and within the Brdo-Brioni Process

Natasha Pir Musar, president of Slovenia, sent her congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election as president of the Republic of Kosovo.

She expressed her expectation of cooperation between the two countries, including within the framework of the Brdo-Brioni Process.

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“My warmest congratulations to Justina Shiroka Pula on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo. I look forward to cooperating in a good and constructive manner, both in bilateral relations between Slovenia and Kosovo and within the framework of the Brdo-Brioni Process. I wish her much success in her important mandate,” she wrote.