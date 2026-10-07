EU: Amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers conflict with Kosovo’s international obligations

The European Union has expressed deep concern over the amendments and additions adopted to the Law on the Specialist Chambers of Kosovo, saying they are not in line with Kosovo’s international obligations toward the EU.

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Brussels has called on Kosovo to respect its international commitments and guarantee the independence of the Specialist Chambers, as well as accountability and justice for victims and their families from all communities in Kosovo, an EU spokesperson told Radio Free Europe.

According to the spokesperson, the EU has consistently supported the work of the Specialist Chambers as an independent judicial institution. For this reason, the spokesperson called for their current mandate and independence to be fully respected.

“The Specialist Chambers of Kosovo are delivering justice based on the principle of individual criminal responsibility,” the European spokesperson said.

The amendments to the law were adopted late on Tuesday, before Kosovo’s Assembly elected Justina Shiroka Pula as the country’s president, an election welcomed by Brussels.

The EU also welcomed the end of the institutional deadlock that had gripped Kosovo since 2025. According to Brussels, the election of the head of state creates expectations for the restoration of institutional stability, paving the way for Kosovo to advance toward the European Union and make full use of the opportunities it offers.

The European spokesperson stressed that Kosovo still faces an important agenda, including reforms under the Growth and Reform Plan, further implementation of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, as well as strengthening regional cooperation and gradual integration into the EU Single Market.

“The EU is ready to continue supporting Kosovo, but our partnership is based not only on shared interests, but also on shared responsibilities,” the spokesperson underlined.

Shiroka Pula was elected president of Kosovo in the first minutes of October 7. The vote was made possible by a last-minute political agreement, which also secured lawmakers’ support for legal amendments limiting the powers of the institution known as the Specialist Court.

Shortly before the vote on the president, the Assembly approved in its second reading the bill amending the Law on the Specialist Chambers, concluding the parliamentary procedure for the initiative of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), which is in opposition.

The extraordinary session was convened late on October 6, after the PDK accepted the proposal by the ruling Self-Determination Movement (LVV) for Shiroka Pula’s candidacy for president. The agreement was reached after a full day of political clashes and a lack of consensus among the parties.

Meanwhile, protests against the legal amendments continued on October 6, one day after protesters had clashed with Kosovo Police.

The legal steps for establishing the Specialist Chambers are linked to the exchange of letters in 2014 between Kosovo’s then-president, Atifete Jahjaga, and the EU’s High Representative, Catherine Ashton.

The Specialist Chambers are based in The Hague, while legally they are part of Kosovo’s judicial system. The EU is their main funder and, since their establishment, has provided nearly 400 million euros. / RFE