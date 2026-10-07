Hargreaves congratulates Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of Kosovo

The United Kingdom’s ambassador to Kosovo, Jonathan Hargreaves, has conveyed his congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election as president of the Republic of Kosovo.

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The British diplomat wished the new president success in her important responsibility and expressed his willingness to continue cooperation with her and Kosovo’s institutions.

“My warmest congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of the Republic of Kosovo. I wish her every success in this important role,” Hargreaves wrote, Bota sot reports.

Hargreaves also said that he intends to work with the new president and Kosovo’s institutions to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

“I look forward to working with the president and all of Kosovo’s institutions to deepen our longstanding partnership as Kosovo moves toward its multi-ethnic, democratic and Euro-Atlantic future,” the British ambassador said in his message.