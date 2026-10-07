Skopje returns among the cities with the highest air pollution in the world

Air pollution has returned to Skopje, which last night was ranked among the most polluted cities in the world. According to the latest data, the air quality index today stood at 80 points, placing the capital in the high-pollution category.

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Environmentalists say that recommendations for improving the situation have been repeated for years, while their implementation remains inadequate.

Arianit Xhaferi, an environmentalist, stressed that the burning of unsuitable heating materials must be prevented, particularly in the industrial sector, as this directly contributes to increased pollution. According to him, the use of electricity for heating should be subsidized as an alternative to coal, fuel oil and other polluting fuels.

He added that, alongside monitoring the materials being burned, cleaner heating sources and more functional public transport are needed. The uninterrupted implementation of these measures is considered essential for improving air quality and protecting citizens’ health.

The Ministry of Environment says it has prepared a short-term strategic plan for the winter heating season. The document sets out the measures that central and local institutions must take to protect the environment and prevent air pollution from pollutants./Alsat/