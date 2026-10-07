Skopje: 32-year-old suspected of stealing several bicycles detained

Police detained G.P., 32, a resident of Skopje, in the Gazi Baba area of the city. The operation was carried out by officers from the Aerodrom and Dračevo police stations, part of the Skopje Sector for Internal Affairs, on suspicion that he had committed several serious bicycle thefts.

Të lidhura None found

The suspected offenses took place in the municipalities of Aerodrom, Centar and Kisela Voda. During police operations, 12 bicycles were seized at various locations, and some were returned to their owners.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that, once documentation of all the cases is complete, the Aerodrom and Dračevo police stations, part of the Skopje Sector for Internal Affairs, will file the appropriate criminal complaint against the individual.