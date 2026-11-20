An attempt to illegally import 2.8 tons of non-iodized salt, a product banned for import, has been prevented by customs officers of the Customs Directorate of North Macedonia, Skopje 3.

The case was discovered during the inspection of a shipment declared as industrial salt. The importer, a food producer, had declared that the quantity would be used for industrial purposes. However, the inspection confirmed that it was non-iodized salt and not industrial salt, as stated in the declaration and the import customs declaration.

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Under North Macedonia’s legislation, salt intended for food must be iodized, due to the negative consequences that the use of non-iodized salt has on citizens’ health. Relevant proceedings have been initiated against the suspected persons, while the quantity of salt was destroyed at the Drisla landfill, in accordance with the decision of the Food and Veterinary Agency.

The Customs Directorate emphasizes that detecting customs fraud in the food sector is one of the main priorities, with the aim of protecting public health. For this reason, last year a Memorandum of Understanding for data exchange was signed with the Food and Veterinary Agency, which has significantly improved the fight against food crime.