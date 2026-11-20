LSDM has raised concerns that by October 31, the executive led by Mickoski had not transferred 51 million euros from citizens’ contributions to the second pension pillar.

The party stresses that these are savings that workers set aside every month from their salaries to ensure a peaceful and dignified retirement.

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According to LSDM, the government’s actions are endangering the pension savings of more than 650,000 citizens. They note that the Pension Fund has a legal deadline of five days to transfer contributions to the second pillar, yet months of delay have already passed.

The party believes this situation carries criminal liability and is calling for investigations to begin with Nikola Memov, who heads the Pension Fund. They call on the Public Prosecutor’s Office to intervene and identify those responsible, and demand that the transfer of funds be carried out without delay.

“Those funds were earned through the labor of workers. The state has an obligation to transfer them, and anyone who caused the delay must answer for it,” the LSDM statement concludes.