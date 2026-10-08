Skopje and Sofia seek to open a new channel of dialogue

North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Timço Mucunski and his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Çamova, are expected to meet today, Thursday, October 8, 2026, in Sofia, on the sidelines of an international ministerial conference on Corridor 8, DW reports.

Të lidhura None found

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said Bulgarian authorities had confirmed that an official meeting would take place.

He said it had not yet been decided whether the conversation would be a brief exchange or a bilateral meeting, as arrangements are up to the host. Mickoski stressed that Skopje’s position is clear: the situation can be resolved only through dialogue, while the country seeks good neighborly relations and the fastest possible accession to the European Union, an objective he said it had long deserved.

The meeting was initiated by the Macedonian side following advice from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Skopje.

On October 6, Mickoski said he did not expect concrete results or major progress from the conversation. He described it as an informal dialogue “on horseback,” suggesting that the actions of the official authorities in Sofia left little room for high expectations.

The prime minister described his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen as exceptionally productive, substantive and friendly. He denied claims by the opposition and some media outlets close to it that he had been dissatisfied with the European Commission president’s messages or with the lack of progress on the path toward the European Union.

Mickoski said he expected the process to intensify in the coming period and a solution to be found to the current circumstances.

The issue of transferring the remains of Tsar Samuel from Greece to Bulgaria has also returned to the spotlight ahead of the meeting. Responding to journalists’ questions on October 3, Mickoski said the issue should be addressed within the framework of the Bled Agreement.

He said the Bled Agreement was reached immediately after the surrender of fascist Bulgaria, which, he said, had occupied the territory of present-day Macedonia during World War II. Mickoski added that some politicians describe that period as an “administration,” and drew a distinction between former politicians who have left office and figures who remain active in the opposition, claiming that the latter have their own people and direct them.

SDSM said Mickoski was damaging communication with Sofia. According to the party, the prime minister’s comments about Bulgaria in connection with World War II further complicate the atmosphere ahead of the meeting./Telegrafi/