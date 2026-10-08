39 wildfires in North Macedonia overnight, three still active

The Crisis Management Center reported that a total of 39 wildfires were recorded in North Macedonia between October 7 and 8, as of 7:30 a.m.

Të lidhura None found

Of these, 35 have been extinguished, one has been brought under control, and three remain active.

One of the active fires is in the municipality of Čaška, near the village of Jabollçishtë, in the “Bikov Grob” area, where beech forests, shrubs and low vegetation have been affected. Another fire was reported in the municipality of Likova, near the village of Strima, at “Guri Kuç,” where pine forests and low forests are burning. A fire is also active in the municipality of Debar, near the village of Gorno Kosovrasti, in the “Krushno and Vlozhno” areas, where mixed forests have been affected.

Meanwhile, the fire recorded in the municipality of Studeničani, between the villages of Draçevicë and Cvetovo, at “Kaldired,” where low vegetation is burning, is under control./Telegrafi/