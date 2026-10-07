Ambassador Huchet welcomes Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election: France aims to strengthen cooperation with Kosovo

Ambassador Huchet welcomes Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election: France aims to strengthen cooperation with Kosovo

France’s ambassador to Kosovo, Jean-François Huchet, has welcomed Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election as the country’s new president.

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In a statement, the French Embassy said that Ambassador Huchet had conveyed his wishes for success to the president in her new role.

The French ambassador described President Shiroka-Pula’s election as a welcome development and wished her great success in her new responsibilities.

France is ready to work with President Shiroka-Pula and further deepen cooperation between France and Kosovo, the embassy said in its statement.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 17:55

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