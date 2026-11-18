The situation has become tense at the protest in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, as police officers did not allow the peaceful protest on “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard.

As seen in the footage, FNSH and Shqiponja rapid response forces forcefully pushed the protesters onto the sidewalk across from the Parliament building.

Të lidhura None found

Even though the young protesters, activists, and citizens were not doing anything illegal, the police refused to let them stay on the boulevard. Then, the protesters began chanting in unison: Resign, resign.